NM-CPCR Students Go On a Field Trip to Jharkand

Share

tweet



11 March 2016: In the first week of March, postgraduate students from Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution (NM-CPCR), JMI undertook a field trip to Ranchi to study the phenomenon of Naxalism in Jharkhand. Under the guidance of Prof. Sujit Dutta, a faculty member in NM-CPCR, the national workshop at Ranchi University saw the participation of anthropologists, IPS officers, economists and political activist. They shared their knowledge and experiences on the ground with the multifaceted issues of the state.

The vice-chancellor and the head of anthropology department at Ranchi University, along with Prof. Abhijit Dutta ensured that the students engaged with every aspect of the conflict and actors in a participatory manner.

The talks were widely covered by the print media such as Telegraph, Prabhat Bhaskar, Dainik Jaagran, and Hindustan times.

The students also interacted with the students of Women’s college on cultural aspects of the tribal and non-tribal communities. The field trip was completed with visits to rural belts, organic farms and interaction with locals in the city of Ranchi.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

[Text and photos courtesy Syed Qumail Aabdi, NM-CPCR, JMI]