Art Exhibit on ‘Humanism’ by Jamia Fine Arts Students

15 March 2016: An art exhibition titled, “Humanism – Art in Making at Jamia” was inaugurated by Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, Jamia on Sunday, 13th March, 2016. This exhibition curated by a student of MFA Art History, Mr. Noman, showcases different art works by the students of the department. These art works deal within the concept of Humanism and its various facets.

People from across the capital came to see the exhibits and appreciated the art works of the students. Among the notable guests were Prof. Nuzhat Kazmi, Head of Department, Art History and Art Appreciation, Jamia Millia Islamia who discussed the importance of curatorial practice, its history & art with the audience. Prof. Sadre Alam, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, Prof. Mehtab Alam, Chief Proctor, JMI, Mr. Amanatullah Khan, MLA Okhla were also present and greatly appreciated and encouraged the curator suggesting that such works on “Humanism” should be disseminated and circulated widely so as to sensitize the public about its philosophical and moral place in society.

[Text and photos courtesy JMI]