Jamia’s Centre for Innovation Showcased at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Share

tweet



March 18, 2016: During the last few years, the Government of India has put thrust on “Innovation and Entrepreneurship”. In order to promote innovation across academia, the government has come up with various programmes. During the decade of Innovation (2011-2020) various initiatives have been taken up by Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote innovation particularly Grassroots Innovation in the country and its linkages with higher education system. The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, has strongly advocated the importance of Innovation and Science in the progress of our country. In one of the major initiatives, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, started “Festival of Innovation” in 2015 to promote and encourage innovation among academia. Apart from encouraging innovators by a providing platform to showcase their talent, the programme also involves 114 educational institutions of repute across India, for which the President of the India is the visitor. The institutes include – IITs, NITs, SPAs, IISERs, and All Central Universities. Jamia Millia Islamia responding to the call by the President of India established a Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in 2014.

This year, Festival of Innovation was organised from 12th-17th March, 2016 at Rashtrapati Bhawan. All the Innovation Clubs were requested to submit a report of activities for the last one year. Out of 114 institutions only 6 were shortlisted for a presentation on 15th March, 2016. Jamia Millia Islamia University was one among the six institutions that was invited in the meeting. The selection was made on the basis of progress report of activities pertaining to Innovation and entrepreneurship submitted for the period 2015-16.

Representatives from six Innovation Clubs shared their experiences on the occasion. Prof. (Mrs) Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Jamia Milia Islamia presented the activities and future plans. The other five institutions were IIT Kanpur, Central University of Jammu, IIT Madras, NIT Tiruchirapalli, IIT Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Omita Paul, Secretary to the President highlighted the importance of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. She also explained how various innovative measures have made a huge difference in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the life of people in the President’s Estate. She particularly appreciated the initiative undertaken by Jamia Millia Millia in promoting concepts like Innokart, Quadcoptor, etc. Prof Anil K Gupta, Executive Vice- Chair, National Innovation Foundation (India) appreciated the efforts undertaken by Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Some of the activities prototypes developed by CIE are:

• INNOKART +: An economical food vending cart that provides proper storage, shelter and hygiene

• S-QUAD – SMART QUAD COPTER: A surveillance device equipped with image functionality

[Text and photos courtesy JMI]

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

